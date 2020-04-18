Jeanine S. (Jones) Lindquist, 89, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Jeanine was born on October 5, 1930 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Harold Jones, Sr. and Hazel Smith Douglas Jones.

She attended Oil City High School, graduating in 1949.

Jeanine was a skilled secretary; worked as an executive assistant for Lindquist Realtors and was an excellent homemaker.

Jeanine was a past member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a charter member of the Church of the Cross, where she was a Parish Shepherd.

She was a 25-year member of a Presque Isle walking group, attended Koinonia Class #21, enjoyed the garden club, square dancing,

watching birds, loved animals, including dogs from the Anna Shelter, drawing, sewing, painting and family gatherings.

Beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanine was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Arthur W. Lindquist, Sr. and her siblings, Irma Golden; Ethyl Johnston; Paul Douglas; Harold Jones, Jr.; William Jones and Anita Burt; In-laws Richard Stephens and Lillian Dean.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Rogers and Dale Hunt of Berwyn, PA; Cyndi West and her husband Don of Jacksonville, FL; Pandi Betz and her husband William of Myrtle Beach, SC ;and her son, Arthur Lindquist, Jr and his wife, Mary of Erie, PA.; grandchildren, Megan Rogers and Nick Nopulos, Christopher Rogers, Donny West and Stephanie, Ellen West Donahue and Andrew, Emily Betz, William Betz, Sarah Donikowski and Joe, Taylor Lindquist; and great-grandchildren, Anderson West, Autumn West, and Jude Donahue. She is also survived by her siblings Donald Jones, Sr. and Judith Ream, both of Franklin, PA; In-laws James Lindquist, Lucille Stephens, Judith Sandrock, and Vicki Confer.

Funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Forestview Skilled Nursing Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home Inc., 845 East 38th Street. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.merlewoodfh.com.

Memorials may be made to Church of the Cross, 5901Millfair Road, Fairview, PA 16415 or The Anna Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.