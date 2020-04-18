Margaret Jane McKenzie Karns, age 91, of Oil City, formerly of Clarion, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare Center.

Born in Oil City on October 23, 1928 to the late Donald E. and Anna Audene Braham McKenzie.

Margaret married the late Raymond Lee Karns on Aug. 25, 1951 at the United Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

She graduated from Cranberry High school in 1946 & Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1950. She taught at Redbank Valley H.S & substituted at Clarion Limestone & Clarion High Schools into her 80s. She also was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Clarion.

She is survived by 5 sons and their spouses: Kenneth S. (Judy) Karns of Cranberry, Arthur D. Karns of Lewisburg, KS, Thomas M. (Linda) Karns of Cranberry, Timothy A. (Debbie) Karns of Muscatine, IA, William D. (Debbie Roberts) Karns of Dallas, GA. 3 daughters and their spouses: Julia A. Gruver of Mayport, Linda L. (Lew) Eichorn of Cranberry, Mary Ellen Wolbert of Oil City. She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Chad, Steven, Scott and Seth Karns; Christa Hartle; Dale Gruver; Abby Aaron; Lisa Incognito; Eric Fleming and Alex Wolbert and Drew Barnes. She is also survived by 27 great grandchildren.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on May 29, 2001; 3 brothers, Thomas W. McKenzie, Hugh B. McKenzie, Marshall G. McKenzie; and 1 grandson, Donald Raymond Karns. Son in law David Gruver and daughter in law Carolyn Karns.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory where private funeral services will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 20th with Rev. Arnold Rhodes officiating.

Interment to follow in Brandon cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

