Curbside Liquor Pickup Coming to Clarion on Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf has answered the prayers of many Pennsylvania residents in need of liquor, announcing the availability of curbside pickup starting on Monday.

Curbside pickup is available at a number of state stores including the Fine Wine & Good Spirits located at 78 Clarion Plaza in Clarion.

Each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day, Monday through Saturday, starting on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order

will be accepted per caller, per store, per day. Callers will be guided by store staff through

products available to purchase at each location. Payment by credit card will be required by

phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final (no returns).

Fine Wine & Good Spirits is making strides in expanding service to its customers. It is advised to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away. The Liquor Control Board is optimistic that its capacity to fulfill orders through their website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks.

Curbside pickup is available at the stores listed by county here.

