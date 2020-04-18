Edward L. Lockwood, Jr., 54, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 19, 1965 in Brookville; son of Edward L. Lockwood, Sr. and the late Dorothy Sue Miller Nestor.

Edward previously worked at PennWest and New Era and recently worked as a Carpenter.

He enjoyed reading, online gaming, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

In his earlier years, Edward loved woodworking.

He is survived by his father: Edward L. Lockwood, Sr. and his wife, Carol, of Brockway; his three children: Alisha Lockwood and her boyfriend, Jason Rhoads, of Kossuth, Lucas Lockwood of Knox, and Ariel Lockwood of Knox; the mother of his children: Melissa Lockwood of Knox; two grandchildren: Sophie Bish and Evangeline Rhoads, both of Kossuth; two brothers: Mike Lockwood of Tennessee and Bradley Lockwood and his wife, Sheri, of Brookville; and a sister: Edie Lockwood Pangallo of Brockway.

Edward was preceded in death by his mother; a brother: Johnny Lockwood; a sister: Lisa Lockwood; and many other close family members.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Edward’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

