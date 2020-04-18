 

Slush, Ice Cause Rollover Crash in Kingsley Township

Lights of the police carKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Slush and ice on the roadway caused a rollover crash in Kingsley Township on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occured around 9:21 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, as 22-year-old Andrew L. Baldwin, of Titusville, was traveling west on German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Baldwin’s 2019 Subaru Outback was negotiating a curve to the right, and the vehicle began to slide on slush and ice on the roadway. The vehicle continued straight through the curve crossing over the left side of the road. The vehicle entered a ditch that was three feet deep and overturned coming to a rest on its roof in the ditch.

Baldwin and his passenger, 21-year-old Samantha J. Culver, of Asheville, NC, were using seat belts and were not injured.


