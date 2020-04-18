North Clarion’s Gatesman Named All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com District 9 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman, Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid, and Coudersport’s Bob Tingley are the major All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com District 9 girls’ basketball award winners for the 2019-2020 season.

(Photo from left: Bob Tingley, Abby Gatesman, Chloe Presloid)

Gatesman is the Player of the Year, Presloid is the Rookie of the Year and Tingley is the Chuck Daly Coach of the Year Presented by the Chuck Daly Foundation.

In addition to the major awards, first-, second- and third-team All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com All-District 9 teams were chosen.

Joining Gatesman on the first team were Brookville’s Marcy Schindler, Clarion’s Kait Constantino, Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers, Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton, and Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter.

On the second team were Bradford’s Hannah Lary, Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry, Port Allegany’s Cailey Barnett, Punxsutawney’s Sarah Weaver, and Union’s Dominika Logue.

On the third team were Brockway’ Selena Buttery, Brookville’s Lauren Hergert, Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page, Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer, North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer, and Punxsutawney’s Riley Presloid.

NOTES – In order to be eligible for the award or the all-district team, a player must participate in at least 60 percent of her team’s total games. In order to be eligible for Rookie of the Year, a player must be either a freshman or a sophomore who saw limited or no time as a freshman.

Note: The boys’ team will be announced next week

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Abby Gatesman, Senior, North Clarion

Gatesman led North Clarion to a 26-1 record, a KSAC Title, a second-place finish in District 9 Class 1A and the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals, where the She-Wolves were slated to play WPIAL champion Rochester before the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game on the season despite many times not even playing three full quarters because of North Clarion beat teams by an average of 30 points per game during the regular season. Her numbers increased to 16.2 points, 11.2 rebounds. 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game in the postseason.

The KSAC MVP, Gatesman was an all-state selection as a junior and is making her second consecutive appearance on the District 9 first team. She finished her career with 1,232 career points and will play college basketball at NCAA Division II Clarion University next season.

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Chloe Presloid, Freshman, Punxsutawney

Presloid helped Punxsutawney to the District 9 Class 4A title and a 19-5 record by averaging 8.6 points per game and hitting 41 3-pointers. Running the point a lot during the year for the Lady Chucks, she shot 35 percent from 3-point range on the season and added 2.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING CHUCK DALY COACH OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY THE CHUCK DALY FOUNDATION: Bob Tingley, Coudersport

Tingley led Coudersport to a 23-4 record, the NTL title, the District 9 Class 1A title and the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals this season. The Lady Falcons upset three-time defending champion North Clarion in the D9 championship game and then won a pair of PIAA playoff games to advance to the quarterfinals where they were scheduled to play District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sudden end to the season.

Making it more impressive was the fact Coudersport had just one player average in double digits this season and had to replace its leading scorer from a year ago, Shae Black.

The Lady Falcons won their final 11 games on the season.

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Marcy Schindler, Sr., Brookville (14.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 1.8 spg, Shot 46.1 percent from the field)

Kait Constantino, Sr., Clarion (20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 spg, 1.1 apg; 1,314 career points)

Sarah Chambers, Jr., Coudersport (13.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.7 spg, 2.6 apg, 4.2 bpg)

Taylor Newton, Sr., Elk County Catholic (16.9 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 4.6 spg, 3.2 apg, 2.1 spg, Shot 51 percent from the field; Recorded 23 double-doubles; 1,397 career points)

Abby Gatesman, Sr., North Clarion (Player of the Year; 14.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.1 spg, 49 3-pointers; 1,232 career points

Tara Hinderliter, Sr., Redbank Valley (21.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.2 spg; 1,401 career points )

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Hannah Lary, Jr., Bradford (18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg, 66 3-pointers)

Emily Lauer, Jr., Keystone (15.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.5 spg, 2.5 apg, 0.9 bpg)

Cailey Barnett, Sr., Port Allegany (18.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.3 spg, 3.0 apg, 53 3-pointers; 1,312 career points

Aslyn Pry, Jr., Moniteau (14.6 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.7 apg, 1.5 bpg)

Sarah Weaver, Jr., Punxsutawney (14.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.9 spg, 30 3-pointers

Dominika Logue, So., Union (17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.2 spg, 1.4 bpg)

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Selena Buttery, So., Brockway (11.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 5.1 bpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg)

Lauren Hergert, Sr., Brookville (9.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.7 apg)

Rosalyn Page, Jr., Coudersport (9.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.4 apg)

Ava Ferringer, Jr., Cranberry (14.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.9 bpg)

Mackenzie Bauer, Sr., North Clarion (11.6 ppg, 4.0 spg, 2.9 apg, 2.7 rpg, 29 3-pointers)

Riley Presloid, Jr., Punxsutawney (13.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 spg, 1.8 apg, 59 3-pointers)

D9SPORTS.COM DISTRICT 9 GIRLS’ BASKETBALL AWARD HISTORY

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

2020 – Abby Gatesman, North Clarion

2019 – Ella Marconi, Kane

2018 – Tori Obenrader, North Clarion

2017 – Tori Obenrader, North Clarion

2016 – LeeAnn Gibson, Karns City

2015 – Maci Thornton, Clarion

2014 – Madison Johnson, Keystone

2013 – Emily Merryman, Cranberry

2012 – Morgan Johnson, Keystone

2011 – Kayla Hoohuli, St. Marys

2010 – Kayla Hoohuli, St. Marys

2009 – Kayla Hoohuli, St. Marys

2008 – Kristy Kamper, Coudersport

2007 – Tiffany Corle, Union

2006 – Bethan Koch, Union and Andrea Mortimer, Union

2005 – Staci Heberling, Punxsutawney

2004 – Katie Kepple, Karns City and Staci Heberling, Punxsutawney

2003 – Brittany McLean, Cameron County

2002 – Brittany McLean, Cameron County

2001 – Mary Jane Eaton, Union

2000* – Karissa Kussick, Karns City and Courtnay Rattigan, Karns City

*The 2000 awards were officially the DuBois Courier-Express District 9 Awards. D9Sports.com took over the awards in 2001.

COACH OF THE YEAR

2020 – Bob Tingley, Coudersport

2019 – Dave Kiehl, Kane

2018 – Mark Powell, Brookville and Terry Dreihaup, North Clarion

2017 – Terry Dreihaup, North Clarion

2016 – Barry Foust, Keystone

2015 – Tom McNellie, Venango Catholic

2014 – Dave Kerschbaumer, Karns City

2013 – Roger Walter, Clarion and Robin Martin, Redbank Valley

2012 – Chrissy Shumaker, Cranberry

2011 – Ann Nuzzo, Bradford

2010 – Dave Kiehl, Kane

2009 – Paula Judy, North Clarion

2008 – Bob Wachob, West Forest

2007 – Josh Meeker, Union

2006 – Josh Meeker, Union

2005 – Josh Meeker, Union

2004 – Josh Meeker, Union

2003 – Matt Splain, Coudersport

2002 – Randy Reitz, Punxsutawney

2001 – Tom Harpst, Coudersport

2000* – Larry Deal, Karns City

*The 2000 awards were officially the DuBois Courier-Express District 9 Awards. D9Sports.com took over the awards in 2001.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

2020 – Chloe Presloid, Punxsutawney

2019 – Dominika Logue, Union

2018 – Sarah Chambers, Coudersport

2017 – Cailey Barnett, Port Allegany

2016 – Leah Miller, Punxsutawney

2015 – Tori Obenrader, North Clarion

2014 – Camryn Cummings, Kane and Hali Olson, Brookville

2013 – Brooke Hinderliter, Redbank Valley

2012 – Madison Johnson, Keystone

2011 – Emily Merryman, Cranberry

2010 – Morgan Johnson, Keystone

2009 – Delanie Cowburn, Coudersport

2008 – Kayla Hoohuli, St. Marys

2007 – Samantha Schwabenbauer, Keystone and Genna Sneeringer, West Forest

2006 – Kelsey Rini, East Forest and Abby Grumley, Johnsonburg

2005 – Alicia Ponegalek, East Forest

2004 – No Award

2003 – No Award

2002 – No Award

2001 – No Award

2000 – No Award

