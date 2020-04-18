Say What?!: Streaming Service Offers $1,000 to Watch 24 Hours of True Crime

A video streaming service is seeking a true crime buff to make $1,000 during the coronavirus lockdown by watching 24 straight hours of documentaries.

Documentary streaming service MagellanTV said it is seeking someone with “a passion for all things true crime” to document their 24-hour “All-Night Crime Watch” on their social media channels.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.