Shawn Hook to Perform Tonight on Explore ‘Live Sessions’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – New Bethlehem area native Shawn Hook will perform live tonight on Explore Live Sessions, a fundraising campaign created to help local businesses affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Explore Live Sessions will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and the Explore Network:

During the performance, viewers will be given the opportunity to make a donation via GoFundMe. Donations can be made at any time, not just during the performances.

100% of the proceeds from Explore Live Sessions will be donated to businesses within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, and Venango Counties that have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Proceeds will be divided evenly among registered businesses.

Musicians and other performers interested in participating in future sessions can sign up by emailing explorelivesessions@gmail.com.

Business owners interested in registering should email explorelivesessions@gmail.com.

