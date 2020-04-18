THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Feeling a Little Lonely? Maybe Wine from Deer Creek Winery Will Help!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Are you feeling a little lonely because of the Coronavirus Pandemic? Maybe some wine from Deer Creek Winery will help!
Deer Creek Winery makes buying wine easy: order online for pick-up or delivery!
Order wine or gift cards online and pick up your purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville …
OR – get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
– Four Bottle Minimum Purchase;
– FREE shipping when you order a 12-bottle case; and
– Click here to find your Vinotype.
Click here to visit their online store.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
We are offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles!
This includes our newest wines: Starry Night (Dragon fruit and Aurora wine blend), Sweet DC Tea (Our raspberry iced tea wine), and Baby Bear Blue (Blueberry and Niagara wine blend), as well as some new batches of Whitetail Moscato, Midnight Berry, Angry Antler, and Black Berry Bling!
We truly appreciate your support during this time,
The Brooks family and the Deer Creek Team
