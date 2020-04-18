Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpass 31,000; One Death Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 1,628 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 31,069. The death toll has reached 836, which includes one death in Clarion County.

There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/18/20 – 1,628

4/17/20 – 1,706

4/16/20 – 1,245

4/15/20 – 1,145

4/14/20 – 1,146

4/13/20 – 1,366

4/12/20 – 1,178

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 32 4 36 2 Butler 157 3 160 5 Clarion 18 0 18 1 Clearfield 9 0 9 Crawford 16 0 16 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 7 0 7 Indiana 45 2 47 4 Jefferson 2 0 2 McKean 4 0 4 Mercer 56 1 57 1 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 74 1144 1 Allegheny 1009 10870 47 Armstrong 36 442 2 Beaver 278 1603 31 Bedford 14 88 1 Berks 1748 3691 40 Blair 13 605 Bradford 24 367 Bucks 1619 5291 75 Butler 160 1738 5 Cambria 17 445 1 Cameron 1 19 Carbon 136 744 8 Centre 73 588 1 Chester 796 3772 36 Clarion 18 370 1 Clearfield 9 314 Clinton 11 96 Columbia 184 146 4 Crawford 16 543 Cumberland 176 825 4 Dauphin 343 2284 9 Delaware 2317 6047 77 Elk 2 109 Erie 58 1271 Fayette 66 1311 3 Forest 7 21 Franklin 106 2073 Fulton 2 52 Greene 24 317 Huntingdon 12 177 Indiana 47 410 4 Jefferson 2 240 Juniata 66 62 Lackawanna 620 1466 35 Lancaster 1113 5476 36 Lawrence 60 513 5 Lebanon 458 1864 4 Lehigh 2141 5561 29 Luzerne 1712 3113 32 Lycoming 36 723 McKean 4 122 Mercer 57 428 1 Mifflin 19 516 Monroe 943 1997 34 Montgomery 2781 11567 106 Montour 49 2917 Northampton 1396 4682 29 Northumberland 67 247 Perry 20 109 1 Philadelphia 8502 19417 136 Pike 295 923 8 Potter 4 50 Schuylkill 254 1411 5 Snyder 27 119 1 Somerset 17 289 Sullivan 1 20 Susquehanna 59 156 1 Tioga 14 166 1 Union 27 401 Venango 6 183 Warren 1 130 Washington 79 1492 2 Wayne 84 360 2 Westmoreland 280 3269 13 Wyoming 16 70 1 York 463 5064 4 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 4/18/2020.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 39% 50-64 28%

*Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020.

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 9% 65-79 20% 80+ 22%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 16, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability.

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures.

· Announced a task force to address health disparity.

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19.

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors.

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax.

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

