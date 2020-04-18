 

Users Report Issues with New Website for Self-Employed Seeking Unemployment

Saturday, April 18, 2020 @ 10:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pandemic-unemploymentHARRISBURG, Pa. – Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak today announced Pennsylvania’s self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation (UC) can apply online for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits but many users are reportedly experiencing issues with the system.

Oleksiak said eligible Pa. residents can now begin filing claims for PUA benefits. PUA is included in the new federal expansion to unemployment benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Pennsylvanians who meet PUA eligibility requirements can apply online.

Oleksiak said a high volume of applications is expected over the next few days which may temporarily slow the system. Users attempting to access the system found that out first-hand on Saturday with many reporting that it was taking over an hour to fill out what was expected to be a relatively simple application.

“The department is continuing to add improvements to make it easier to use,” said Oleksiak.

L&I expects to begin making payments to approved claimants within two to four weeks after they submit their initial claim.

More information on the program can be found here.


