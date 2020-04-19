A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Showers likely after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 46. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

