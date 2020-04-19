 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dutch Robertson

Sunday, April 19, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

american-flag-2355872_960_720 (7)Dutch Robertson served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Darwin “Dutch” Robertson

Born: in 1927

Died: January 25, 2020

Hometown: Shippenville, PA

Branch: United States Army

During World War II, Dutch enlisted in the United States Army.

The war ended before he was to be deployed overseas, so instead, he was shipped to Panama to serve in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps.

Dutch served the community as a member of the Knox Area Ambulance Service and as a Shippenville Borough councilman.

On Dutch’s 90th birthday, the mayor of Shippenville proclaimed it Darwin Robertson Day in honor of the man who called Shippenville his home for 70 years.

Dutch was laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Click here to view a full obituary.

 

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


