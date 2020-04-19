THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dutch Robertson
Dutch Robertson served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Darwin “Dutch” Robertson
Born: in 1927
Died: January 25, 2020
Hometown: Shippenville, PA
Branch: United States Army
During World War II, Dutch enlisted in the United States Army.
The war ended before he was to be deployed overseas, so instead, he was shipped to Panama to serve in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps.
Dutch served the community as a member of the Knox Area Ambulance Service and as a Shippenville Borough councilman.
On Dutch’s 90th birthday, the mayor of Shippenville proclaimed it Darwin Robertson Day in honor of the man who called Shippenville his home for 70 years.
Dutch was laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.
Click here to view a full obituary.
