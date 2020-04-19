Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Toffee-Peach Ice Cream Pie

Serve this sweet and scrumptious dessert with a glass of Riesling!

Toffee-Peach Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients

6 ice cream sugar cones

1/2 cup brickle toffee bits

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

2 cups finely chopped peeled fresh peaches, divided

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

4 cups vanilla ice cream, softened if necessary

Toppings:

1 tablespoon hot caramel ice cream topping

2 tablespoons brickle toffee bits

Directions

~Pulse sugar cones and toffee bits in a food processor until coarsely ground. Drizzle with butter; pulse just until blended. Press onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Freeze at least 30 minutes.

~In a small saucepan, mix 1 cup peaches, sugar, lemon juice, and cornstarch; cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in remaining peaches; cool completely.

~Reserve 1/2 cup peach mixture for topping; refrigerate, covered. Beat ice cream and remaining peach mixture just until blended. Pour into crust. Freeze, covered, overnight. To serve, top with caramel topping, reserved peach mixture and toffee bits.

