Leeper Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on State Route 36 in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 17, on Route 36, north of Oakdale Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 38-year-old Lara J. Kazan, of Leeper, was traveling north on Route 36. and her 2016 Ford Explorer traveled off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle hit a ditch and rolled over one time and came to rest on its wheels on the west side of the roadway.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Kazan to Brookville Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

The Explorer was towed from the scene.

