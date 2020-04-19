THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Korner Restaurant Offers Stuffed Chicken Breast on Sunday & Daily Specials for Takeout or Delivery!
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering stuffed chicken breast today (Sunday) and a variety of dinner specials throughout the week for takeout or delivery!
Their menu can be viewed on their Facebook, or you can choose from their daily specials listed below:
– Sunday, April 19th: Stuffed chicken breast
– Monday, April 20th: Hot dogs or hamburger steak
– Tuesday, April 21st: Swedish meatballs, liver and onions
– Wednesday, April 22nd: Chicken pot pie, fish sandwich
– Thursday, April 23rd: Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken Parmesan, or roast beef
– Friday, April 24th: Fish shrimp or ribeye
– Saturday, April 25th: Chef’s choice
– Sunday, April 26th: Beef tips over noodles
The menu is subject to change.
The Korner Restaurant is OPEN Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Takeout and delivery available only.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Please check their Facebook for updates and other meal options.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
The Korner Restaurant wants to thank everyone who has liked, commented, shared and continue to order through these trying times – they appreciate everyone for their amazing support!
