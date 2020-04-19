William Henry Wert III, 54, of Shippenville, died Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 after battling cancer at the home of his daughter in South Bethlehem.

Born on October 27, 1965 in Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Evelyn (Russell) Wert.

He worked at construction mostly as a roofer. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing softball, and reading and writing. He lost his best friend and canine companion, Buddy in January.

He is survived by three children, Nichole Wert of South Bethlehem, Brianna Blymiller of Oil City, and Jennifer Wert, nine grandchildren, Lilianna Wert, Leila Wert, Ryder Wilson, Camdyn Schreckengost, Finn Blymiller, Alexander Wert, Brantley Wert, Oliver Wert, and Lucas Wert, two sisters, Debra Goheen and Lori Matthews, both of Distant, and two brothers, Donald Wert of Shippenville and Charles Wert of Knox. He is also survived by special people, Penny Reedy, Jeanne Best, and Jessica Greenawalt and her children, Markus and Serenity.

His wish was to be cremated.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements

The family suggests that any memorial donations may be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home at P.O. Box 244, Hawthorn, Pa. 16230, to help with expenses.

