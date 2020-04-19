 

State Police Investigate Hit-and-Run on Route 208

Sunday, April 19, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a hit-and-run accident on State Route 208 in Washington Township on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the hit-and-run crash occurred around 6:09 p.m. on Friday, April 17, on State Route 208, south of Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver then fled the scene.


