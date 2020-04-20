A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

