Barbara Marie Goetz Books, 87, of Oil City, passed from this life to life everlasting in the afternoon of Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries Home in Cabot, PA, after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

Barbara’s father was of German descent and was born in Kitchener, Canada. He became a citizen of the United States to make a better life for himself and married Minnie Klein from Akron, OH whom was also German. It was there Barbara was born to Oscar and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Klein Goetz on October 2, 1932.

The family later moved to New Castle, PA, and Barbara graduated from New Castle High School in 1949. After graduation Barbara worked for the Pennsylvania Power Company in New Castle for 25 years in the Real Estate and Claims Department. It was through Penn Power she later met a widower, Emerald (Bud) Books, who worked for General Telephone Company in Oil City. They married on New Year’s Eve in 1976, and Barbara quickly adopted the Oil City area as her home. She then went to work in the Trust Department for Mellon Bank, from where she retired.

In 1978, Emerald and Barbara had a home built where they lived together until the death of Emerald, her husband, in 1992 from an automobile accident. Barbara continued to live in their home until her recent illness.

Barbara attended Fertigs Gospel Tabernacle where her late husband pastored. She was a devout Lutheran, and soon after her husband’s death she became quite involved with Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City. For many years she was the church secretary. She was very active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) and was head of the Christian Education Committee for her church.

Barbara enjoyed counseling new mothers at the former ABC Pregnancy Center in Franklin. She was an avid Republican and was treasurer of the local chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women. Barbara had a sharp mind and an eye for detail. Her involvements in the community are too numerous to mention. A dream of hers was eventually realized when she made several trips to Germany to visit the ancestry of her parents and the Lutheran church.

Emerald’s family became her family, and she is survived by two stepsons, Leland (Karen) Books of Coeur d’Alene, ID, and Mark (Carol) Books of Seneca. Two stepdaughters Judy (Dave) Mitchell Carlson from DuBois and Donna (Richard) Perry of Oil City also survive. Included in the survivors is Leatrice (Jerry) Brosius of Seneca, Barbara’s step daughter-in-law.

Barbara especially loved being called Grama by her step grandchildren: Joy Books, Natalie Books (Len) Ledford, Fawn Mitchell (Tom) McCracken, Stacey Mitchell (Alan) Garman, Monty Mitchell, Michelle Perry (Curt) Elliott, Ryan (Lacy) Perry, Jodi Books (Mark) Oakes, Renee Quigley (Steve) Armstrong, Ben (Emily) Quigley, Matt (Lisa) Books, and Brent Books.

Also surviving are 14 step great-grandchildren by whom she adored being called Great Grama. Barbara leaves behind several cousins and their families and a childhood friend, Louise Ward, with whom she remained in contact.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Books was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kenneth Goetz. Also preceding her in death is a stepson, Rick Books and a step son-in-law, Ray Mitchell.

Burial will be with her parents at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. A small graveside service will be performed by Pastor Oester from Christ Lutheran Church. Barbara’s last wishes of a memorial service held at her church are not possible at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be planned for a later date. TBA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, PA 16301 or Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorial contributions may also be given in Barbara’s name to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made online at www.morrisonhome.com.

