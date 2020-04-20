Clarion Area School Board Meetings on Zoom; Family Survey Planned for Feasibility of Online Class in the Future

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Like many other public bodies, the Clarion Area School Board is now conducting meetings over Zoom, an internet-based program that allows individual board members to talk to each other during the meetings and take votes when necessary.

All nine members of the school board were able to join the April meeting, with some of them attending a physical meeting with social distancing between seats (pictured above) and the remaining board members via zoom.

School board members include President Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

Superintendent Joe Carrico said after the meeting that he thinks the Zoom meetings are working well, and since the school year has ended, these types of meetings could continue for the foreseeable future.

As far as the education of students, “We’re doing an online plus package, but its enrichment and review,” said, Carrico.

One of the reasons classes did not continue online is that not all students and families have fast connections to the Internet at home, along with other considerations.

“That’s one of the things we’re working on over the next two weeks,” continued Carrico. “We’re doing a survey, preparing and planning for future events and what that would look like. It’s not as simple as ‘Do you have a computer at home?’ We need a plan because some people just have cell phones, some people have three kids or multiple kids at home, and how do you put them on the same bandwidth? There’s a myriad of questions, but it all starts with knowing what our capacity is for the folks at home.”

The next major decision facing the school board is the tentative approval of the 2020-21 budget in May and final approval of the budget in June. A preliminary budget calls for no tax increases but would balance the budget using part of the district’s fund balance.

The board unanimously approved the refund of the 2018 real estate taxes paid by WRC Pennsylvania Memorial Home of $56,998.84 in accordance with tax appeal proceedings and a ruling by Judge James Arner that WRC is a tax-exempt entity. Legal advice suggested an appeal would not be successful.

The administration also recommends settling the tax appeal on the CRBG building at the corner of Main Street and Sixth Avenue for the appraised value which would be $318,000.00, the current assessed value of the property is $545,432.72. The board unanimously approved the motion except for an abstention by Dave Estadt.

Asked about the impact of the two rulings Carrico said, “Every time that happens there’s a loss of revenue.”

In other business, the board approved the following:

Retirement : Susan Cumpston – High School English Teacher – effective last day of school 2019-2020

Susan Cumpston – High School English Teacher – effective last day of school 2019-2020 Resignation: Roger Walter – Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Roger Walter – Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Purchase of the following textbooks:

Experience Chemistry 2021 Student Edition 6 year + Digital courseware, 6-year license Grade 9-12 – 25 textbooks at $125.97

Experience Chemistry 2021 National Teacher Guide Package Grade 9-12 at $181.97 (no charge) Cost $3,149.25 plus $282.43 S&H

Denied an administration recommendation to approve the exoneration of Steve Mortland’s per cap and occupation taxes in the amount of $133.75 for the years 1992-1995. A shared services agreement with Brookville Area School District for Food Service Management with the following principles:

The Brookville Area School District will contract with the Clarion Area School District for food service management.

– This is a three-year agreement beginning on July 1, 2020, and continuing through June 30, 2023. Either party can terminate after providing ninety-days (90) notice to the other party.

– Rebecca Kammerdeiner will be assigned to provide management services to the Brookville Area School District.

– Services provided will include planning menus, purchasing food and supplies, recommending work assignments, implementing federal/state regulations, and other mutually agreed upon consultative services.

– Kammerdeiner will remain an employee of Clarion Area School District and under the sole supervision of Clarion Area’s Superintendent of Schools.

Board and Committee Meetings for May include:

May 5, 2020: Committee, Finance – 6:00 p.m., Work Session – 7:00 p.m.

May 12, 2020: Committee, Personnel – 6:00 p.m., Board Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

