Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Dump Cake

This dessert is delicious, super moist, and simple to make!

Carrot Dump Cake

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. can crushed pineapple

1 cup shredded carrots (2 medium carrots)

1 cup finely chopped walnuts

1 – regular size package spice cake mix

3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Whipped cream

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Mix pineapple, carrots and walnuts; spread into a greased 11×7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with butter. Bake until golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

~Serve with whipped cream.

