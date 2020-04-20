 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Dump Cake

Monday, April 20, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This dessert is delicious, super moist, and simple to make!

Carrot Dump Cake

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. can crushed pineapple
1 cup shredded carrots (2 medium carrots)
1 cup finely chopped walnuts
1 – regular size package spice cake mix
3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Whipped cream

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Mix pineapple, carrots and walnuts; spread into a greased 11×7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with butter. Bake until golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

~Serve with whipped cream.


