Donna K. Shea, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born April 2, 1939 in Distant, she was the daughter of the late Clair C. and Lucille M. (Fox) Miller. She married Gary D. Shea on June 28, 1958. He survives.

Donna was a book keeper for Skinner Pontiac-Buick GMC Truck Sales in New Bethlehem. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and she also belonged to the Civic Club and the Order of the Eastern Star #230 of New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her husband Gary, of New Bethlehem, a sister, Lynda Riggle and her husband, Ralph, of New Bethlehem, a niece, Christy Shuster and her husband, Doug, of Templeton, and a nephew, Steven Riggle of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Gary Shea.

There will be no visitation or services.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, in Distant, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donna’s name to the First United Methodist Church, 254 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

