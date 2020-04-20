Edward E. Gorsuch, Jr., 68, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on June 7, 1951 in Brookville; son of the late Edward E. Gorsuch, Sr. and Mary June Shirey Gorsuch.

Eddie was of the Christian faith.

He enjoyed fishing, walking outside, and reading sports magazines.

Eddie had such a heart of gold. He would always lend a hand to anyone and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his two brothers: John Gorsuch and his wife, Monica, of Callensburg and George Gorsuch of Clarion; his sister: Liz Jones of Clarion; his nieces and nephews: Toni Lynn, Shannon Buzzard, Johnna Gorsuch, and Robert Gorsuch, all of Rimersburg, and Brady and Jeremiah Jones, both of Clarion; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

