George Wayne Himes, 62, of Sligo, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born January 17, 1958 in Butler, he was a son of the late George Washington Himes and Dorothy Grace Weaver Himes.

He married the former Lorina Leitem on August 26, 1992 and she survives.

George was a roofer for Commodore Homes, where he has worked for 32 years. He loved woodworking and camping at Lake Wilhelm.

Survivors include his wife, Lorina and eight children: Michele Wallace (Chris) of Bellaire, Ohio; Crystal Borelle (Brian) of Barberton, Ohio; Katrina Richards (Mike) of Stow, Ohio; Sabra Murdy of St. Petersburg; Ryan Himes (Autumn) of St. Petersburg; Michael Himes (Bobbi) of Shippenville; Teresa Brown (Nick) of New Bethlehem and Danielle Reddinger (Larry, Jr.) of Franklin, and numerous grandchildren.

George is also survived by two brothers, Roy Himes and Lanny Himes; and two sisters, Eleanor Himes and Carol McLaughlin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carollynn; brother, David Himes; sister, Marilyn C. Himes, and an infant brother.

Due to the recent Coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak and mandatory stay at home orders, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time.

A Celebration of Life service for George will be announced and held on a later date when restrictions are lifted.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to George’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

