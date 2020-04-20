Leo McNerney was born in Beaver County, PA on 5-10-1941.

He was the only child of Edward J. & Genevieve Anderton McNerney He was brought to Oil City, PA in his youth, because his father worked for the railroad. He used to talk about the rail travels his mother and dad took him on, especially a trip to Niagara Falls. His family stayed in the area, and he attended Oil City schools.

After the passing of Leo’s mother, he shared an apartment with his father in Oil City while working at Polk Center in the laundry department. After the passing of his father, he stayed in Oil City, but decided that he had no need for a car, and sold it. Although he no longer owned a vehicle, he still made it to work because of his supervisor, Carol Craft. She would provide him with a ride to and from Polk for several years, and when she could not, you could see Leo with his thumb stuck out seeking a ride from whoever would pick him up. He very seldom ever missed work, even in the worst of weather. That supervisor later became Leo’s cleaning lady, who would often sit after her work was done, and watch T.V. with him. She continued this friendship up until his death.

During the last many years of Leo’s life, he lived in Franklin, PA. It was during this time, he met a total stranger by the name of Ron, and the two of them became like brothers. Ron always checked in on Leo, and would run errands for him when he needed something, especially from the grocery store. It nearly devastated Leo when Ron had a life ending heart attack in early 2019. This left him without a daily confidant.

Because Leo was very devoted to Our Lord, he had been sent three angels to look after him, doing the things that Ron could not do. Annette Wechuck, Pat Sibley, and Jeanne Klinger were those angels. They took him to wherever he needed to go, even to pain management doctors in Greenville. They were a true blessing to Leo.

Leo enjoyed old cowboy western movies, and would stay up all hours of the night watching them. One would think that John Wayne would top the list of his favorites, but that was not so, it was Audie Murphy. He most likely admired Audie because he knew everything about his WWII honors, and would make sure you also knew if you mentioned his name. His time spent watching television was not necessarily always devoted to western shows. He always stayed current with world affairs, and could definitely narrate that information to anyone who might ask his opinion on the matter. When it would come to national elections, he could be very unyielding about who to vote for, and tell you why he felt that way, based on the facts he gleaned from the printed news, and TV.

Leo was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Franklin, and attended all church functions as his health would permit. His dedication to The Lord was an example to many, who would see him at various times living out his desire to please God. He took great pleasure in Divine Mercy services prior to Mass on Saturday nights. The COVID virus restrictions most likely contributed to his rapid decline. He could no longer attend Mass, and receive the Body and Blood of Christ. This was his anchor in life, and it devastated him.

He was on the Executive Board of AFSCME Sub Chapter 8501, and frequently attended monthly meetings when the board secretary, and friend Richard Supak would provide his transportation.

Leo was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1020, and the 4th. Degree Assembly 0965. He rarely missed a meeting, and dinners. He was a member of Moose Lodge #83, Eagles Club 328, and a Social Member of VFW Post 1835. All these organizations were in Franklin. He loved going to these clubs, and signing the books, and if time permitted have a beverage, and possibly socialize with someone. When his health permitted he enjoyed several bus trips to the casinos, and actually found that on occasion that he had more money in his pocket, upon returning home, than what was there before he left.

If Leo would hear a song being sung by Elvis Presley, and knew it was also one that Conway Twitty sang, he would make sure you knew that the Elvis version was best.

Leo was a man who never tried to make you believe he was anything but who he really was. He was deeply rooted in his faith, and always humble, polite, and generous. He will be missed.

Private Visitation and Funeral Services will be held in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin, PA. 16323 and designate whether you would like your memorial to go to the food pantry or to the choir/organ fund.

Condolences may be left at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.