One Person Airlifted After 1-80 Rollover Crash, Four Transported by Ambulance

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted by STAT MedEvac and three others were transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred in Clintonville Borough on Interstate 80 on Saturday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 just east of Porter Road in Clintonville Borough, Venango County, around 5:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Police say 35-year-old Thomas A. Scott, of Erie, was operating a 2019 GM Acadia, traveling east on Interstate 80 in the left lane when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, which caused the vehicle to leave the road on the north berm. Scott then over-corrected and traveled across both lanes of travel and struck a guide rail on the south berm of the roadway.

After hitting the guide rail, the vehicle continued east, and Scott over-corrected again and crossed the right lane of travel. The vehicle was in the left lane when Scott over-corrected again and caused the vehicle to leave the roadway on the south berm, where it struck a ditch and came to a final rest facing southeast on its roof.

Scott and one adult passenger, 32-year-old Megan J. Brown, of Erie, and a 10-year-old girl were using seat belts, and two juvenile passengers, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, were both secured in front-facing child safety seats.

Scott suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Grove City Hospital by Superior Ambulance service.

Brown suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Ambulance and then flown to UPMC Presbyterian by STAT MedEvac.

The three children suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Grove City Hospital by Superior Ambulance service.

Scott was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and Emlenton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.