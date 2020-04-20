Police Investigating Burglary in Green Township

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Green Township.

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a camp on Moore Farm Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say several items were taken from a known 69-year-old New Castle man’s camp between December 2019 and April 14, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

