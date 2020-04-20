Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:53 p.m. on April 17, as 20-year-old Logan D. Vandervort, of Brookville, was traveling south on State Route 36, south of Ferguson Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Vandervort’s 2012 Chevrolet Cruze traveled off the west side of the roadway as the road curved to the left. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and overturned. Then, it hit a utility pole and sheared it off. It came to a final rest on its roof in the southbound lane.

Vandervort was not injured.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

