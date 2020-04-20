Route 208 Bridge Over I-80 in Clintonville Twp. Closed for Emergency Repairs

CLINTONVILLE TWP., Pa. – The bridge that carries Route 208 over Interstate 80 in Clintonville Township, Venango County is closed for emergency repairs.

A detour is posted using Route 308 and Route 8.

The bridge, which is located near the Butler County line, was closed after an inspection uncovered needed substructure repairs.

