SPONSORED: Chef John’s Specials Offered Today at Sweet Basil Restaurant!

Monday, April 20, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

John aSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Chef’s Johns specials are offered today for carryout services at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar!

(NOTE: The archived photo above of John Davis was taken prior to the order requiring all employees to wear facial masks.)

The following specials are offered on Monday, April 20:

Family Meal (Feeds 4)

– Penne Meatball Marinara – $35.00
– Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo – $40.00

Price Includes Salad and Garlic Bread.

Call 814-226-7013 to order!

Sweet Basil offers carryout services seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a daily special!

There is also a full menu here and the following regular daily specials are available.

SUNDAY: Chef’s Special

MONDAY: Chef’s Special

TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50

WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00

THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)

FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50

SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50

Check Out Sweet Basil’s dessert menu!

Sweet Basil Dessert menu

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

