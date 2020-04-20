 

SPONSORED: RDS Lawn Services Now Accepting New Clients for the 2020 Season

Monday, April 20, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

RDS LawnRDS Lawn Services is now operating on full-time hours and is ready to take on your yard project!

Services Offered at RDS Lawn Services:

• Mowing & Weed Eating
• Grass Seed Planting
• Fertilizer & Lime
• Flea & Tick Treatment

Contact Reese Stiller at 814-221-8202.

I am a recent graduate from Clarion University that grew up in Knox and went to Keystone.

I pursued a bachelor’s degree in Business Management & Human Resources.

I started this business last summer as a part time job so I could still work flexible hours while I was doing summer classes. Now, I am making it my full-time job!

Helping so many people keep their lawns looking great and building a relationship with my customers means a lot to me, which is why I put every ounce of pride I have into the job I do.

I service multiple different areas. I service Seneca, Knox, Clarion, Strattanville, and New Bethlehem and all areas in between. I offer free quotes and quality work with competitive prices.

Be sure to check us out on Facebook.

