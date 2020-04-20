 

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpass 33,000; Death Toll Over 1,200

Monday, April 20, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 20, 2020, 948 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 33,232. The death toll has reached 1,204.

There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/20/20 – 948
4/19/20 – 1,215
4/18/20 – 1,628
4/17/20 – 1,706
4/16/20 – 1,245
4/15/20 – 1,145
4/14/20 – 1,146

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 38 0 38 2
Butler 161 0 161 5
Clarion 18 0 18 1
Clearfield 11 0 11
Crawford 16 0 16
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 7 0 7
Indiana 51 2 53 4
Jefferson 2 1 3
McKean 4 0 4
Mercer 59 0 59 1
Venango 6 0 6
Warren 1 0 1

 

County Case Counts to Date

 

County Positives        Negatives       Deaths 
Adams 85 1208 1
Allegheny 1042 11348 55
Armstrong 38 459 2
Beaver 298 1621 36
Bedford 15 103 1
Berks 1945 3948 74
Blair 14 637
Bradford 25 391 1
Bucks 1812 5742 90
Butler 161 1801 5
Cambria 19 499 1
Cameron 1 19
Carbon 144 781 9
Centre 73 605 1
Chester 883 3994 44
Clarion 18 376 1
Clearfield 11 327
Clinton 11 109
Columbia 208 194 7
Crawford 16 549
Cumberland 186 904 4
Dauphin 386 2296 9
Delaware 2484 6398 99
Elk 2 118
Erie 60 1335
Fayette 67 1354 3
Forest 7 21
Franklin 115 2174
Fulton 2 54
Greene 25 324
Huntingdon 13 179
Indiana 53 439 4
Jefferson 3 255
Juniata 72 69
Lackawanna 646 1573 41
Lancaster 1236 5808 66
Lawrence 59 531 5
Lebanon 502 1972 5
Lehigh 2245 5792 33
Luzerne 1767 3399 36
Lycoming 40 775
McKean 4 123
Mercer 59 500 1
Mifflin 20 523
Monroe 970 2061 39
Montgomery 3040 12304 184
Montour 48 2931
Northampton 1469 4868 36
Northumberland 73 274
Perry 20 119 1
Philadelphia 9038 20477 262
Pike 304 982 9
Potter 4 55
Schuylkill 267 1473 5
Snyder 28 128 1
Somerset 19 336
Sullivan 1 24
Susquehanna 66 177 4
Tioga 14 175 1
Union 28 412
Venango 6 189
Warren 1 135
Washington 83 1553 2
Wayne 84 402 3
Westmoreland 286 3481 16
Wyoming 17 77 1
York 493 5360 6

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 4/18/2020.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 39%
50-64 28%
65+ 24%

*Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020.

 

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 9%
65-79 19%
80+ 20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 20, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


