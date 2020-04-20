Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole off Route 36

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole off State Route 36 early Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 5:28 p.m. on Friday, April 17, a one-vehicle crash occurred involving 50-year-old Christopher J. Hanna, of Tionesta.

Hanna was traveling north on State Route 36, just north of Ball Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, when he lost control of his 2005 Toyota Prius and traveled off the right side of the northbound lane and struck a utility pole.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Shambaugh Towing.

Hanna was charged with a traffic violation.

