William Harry “Bill” Owens, Sr. 90, a resident of 232 Seneca Street, Oil City died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 5:22 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020, shortly after his arrival in the Emergency Department at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

He was born October 27, 1929 in New Lebanon, Mercer County, a beloved son of the late: Charles William Owens and Blanche Arlene Johnston Owens.

He was a 1948 graduate of Sandy Lake High School.

Following high school, Bill enlisted with the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War Era. He was honorably discharged from duty on October 17, 1954.

Bill had worked for many years as a parts manager for many local automobile dealers.

He was a member of The Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

For a number of years, Bill was actively involved with The Boy Scouts of America, where he acted as a longtime Scout Master of Troop 37, Sandycreek.

In his spare time, Bill enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, and being an active member, along with his wife, at The Oil City Senior Citizens Center. He also enjoyed following NASCAR racing, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family and friends, especially the quality time he shared with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.

He was married September 20, 1952 in The Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove to the former Jean C. Haggerty, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by two sons: William Harry Owens, Jr. and his wife, Linda of Oil City; Rick Allen Owens and his wife, Betty of Franklin; and by a daughter, Rita Jean Owens and her best friend, Linda Condor of Portland, Oregon.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: William T. Owens and his wife, Christine; Amanda Owens and her fiancé, Andy Barrett; and Nathan Beatty and his wife, Monica; in addition to his great-grandchildren: Kaycee, Kalyn, and Kelsey Sweeney; Breanna Barrett; Austin and Cadin Beatty; William Thomas Owens, Jr., and Conner Lee Owens.

Also surviving is his brother, Charles Ernest Owens and his wife, Rebecca of Fairborn, Ohio; and his sister, Margaret “Avis” Amon and her husband, Dan of Franklin; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Beth-Anne Marie Owens; and by two sisters: Eleanor Ruggles and Katherine Magee, and by an infant sister.

It was Bill’s desire to have a public visitation and funeral service.

It is with deepest regret that will not be possible at this time, due to the restrictions now in place in funeral service within The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Thus, all funeral arrangements shall be private, with burial to be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The American Heart Association nearest you; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

