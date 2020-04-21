A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 11am, then a chance of showers after 11am. High near 42. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 2am, then a chance of rain showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 56. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.