Area Man Injured in Route 68 Crash

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say an area man was injured in a crash that occurred last week on State Route 68.

According to police, around 12:19 p.m. on April 14, 57-year-old Dennis J. Simpson, of Corsica, was traveling east on State Route 68 on a straight portion of the road, and his 2014 Ford Escape exited the right side of the roadway. He was unable to retain control of the vehicle, and it struck a construction sign and a utility pole where it came to a final rest.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Simpson to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, April 21, 2020.

