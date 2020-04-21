 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Area Man Injured in Route 68 Crash

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say an area man was injured in a crash that occurred last week on State Route 68.

According to police, around 12:19 p.m. on April 14, 57-year-old Dennis J. Simpson, of Corsica, was traveling east on State Route 68 on a straight portion of the road, and his 2014 Ford Escape exited the right side of the roadway. He was unable to retain control of the vehicle, and it struck a construction sign and a utility pole where it came to a final rest.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Simpson to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, April 21, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.