Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this savory meal in a bun with a side of potato chips!

Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Ingredients

12 bacon strips
8 cheese beef hot dogs
8 bakery hot dog buns, split and toasted
1/4 cup chopped red onion
2 cups sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
Optional condiments: mayonnaise, ketchup, or Dijon mustard

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; cool slightly. Wrap 1-1/2 strips of bacon around each hot dog, securing with toothpicks as needed (do not wrap tightly, or bacon may tear during grilling).

~Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil four inches from heat six to eight minutes or until bacon is crisp and hot dogs are heated through, turning frequently. Discard toothpicks.

~Serve hot dogs in buns with onion and sauerkraut; top with condiments of your choice.


