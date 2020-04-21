Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Serve this savory meal in a bun with a side of potato chips!

Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Ingredients

12 bacon strips

8 cheese beef hot dogs

8 bakery hot dog buns, split and toasted

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 cups sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained

Optional condiments: mayonnaise, ketchup, or Dijon mustard

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; cool slightly. Wrap 1-1/2 strips of bacon around each hot dog, securing with toothpicks as needed (do not wrap tightly, or bacon may tear during grilling).

~Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil four inches from heat six to eight minutes or until bacon is crisp and hot dogs are heated through, turning frequently. Discard toothpicks.

~Serve hot dogs in buns with onion and sauerkraut; top with condiments of your choice.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.