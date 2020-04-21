 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarion Hospital Reports Three Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated, Butler Health System Appoints Steering Committee

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two suspected and one confirmed Coronavirus patients are currently being treated as inpatients while Butler Health System has elected a Steering Committee to guide decisions on resuming elective procedures and surgeries.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Tuesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:
Total tests through 4/20/20: 494
Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 413
Positives: 17

Butler Memorial Hospital:
Total tests through 4/20/20: 2283
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1692
Positives: 180

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/21/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 2 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 2 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Steering Committee to Guide Resuming Elective Procedures and Surgeries

According to the release, a Steering Committee that will guide resuming elective procedures and surgeries has been appointed. The committee is made up of senior management and physician leaders. Staff and patient safety are the highest priority as resuming elective procedures and surgeries is considered.

The Steering Committee will meet for the first time Thursday afternoon. A date to resume elective procedures and surgeries has not been selected. This will be determined by the committee. The date will be guided by the needs of BHS patients, federal and state guidelines, and to the extent they are available, evidence-based position papers on the subject.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

