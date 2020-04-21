Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,500 As Statewide Total Cases Approach 35,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 1,296 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 34,528. The death toll has reached 1,564.

There are 34,528 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/21/20 – 1,296

4/20/20 – 948

4/19/20 – 1,215

4/18/20 – 1,628

4/17/20 – 1,706

4/16/20 – 1,245

4/15/20 – 1,145

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 38 0 38 2 Butler 161 1 162 6 Clarion 18 0 18 1 Clearfield 11 0 11 Crawford 16 1 17 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 7 0 7 Indiana 53 2 55 4 Jefferson 3 0 3 McKean 4 1 5 Mercer 59 0 59 1 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 1 2 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 91 1237 2 Allegheny 1059 11611 67 Armstrong 38 474 2 Beaver 303 1628 43 Bedford 16 109 1 Berks 1988 4011 82 Blair 14 646 Bradford 31 408 5 Bucks 1917 5884 116 Butler 162 1840 6 Cambria 20 567 2 Cameron 1 19 Carbon 150 793 11 Centre 77 605 2 Chester 919 4075 65 Clarion 18 382 1 Clearfield 11 331 Clinton 11 114 Columbia 225 220 8 Crawford 17 554 Cumberland 194 935 6 Dauphin 400 2448 11 Delaware 2654 6540 118 Elk 2 119 Erie 60 1340 Fayette 69 1376 3 Forest 7 21 Franklin 143 2244 10 Fulton 2 55 Greene 25 332 Huntingdon 13 182 Indiana 53 453 4 Jefferson 3 258 Juniata 72 71 Lackawanna 666 1612 53 Lancaster 1295 5956 88 Lawrence 60 537 6 Lebanon 525 2033 8 Lehigh 2295 5883 49 Luzerne 1800 3449 50 Lycoming 42 796 2 McKean 5 132 Mercer 59 519 1 Mifflin 21 527 Monroe 995 2088 46 Montgomery 3154 12482 223 Montour 47 2933 Northampton 1544 5004 43 Northumberland 77 288 Perry 20 126 1 Philadelphia 9391 20817 363 Pike 314 1001 12 Potter 4 61 Schuylkill 277 1501 7 Snyder 30 133 1 Somerset 19 361 Sullivan 1 24 Susquehanna 71 182 4 Tioga 15 177 2 Union 29 424 Venango 6 190 Warren 2 137 1 Washington 86 1577 2 Wayne 86 403 3 Westmoreland 291 3529 20 Wyoming 17 78 1 York 517 5481 13 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 4/18/2020.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 39% 50-64 28%

*Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020.

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 9% 65-79 19% 80+ 20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 21, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

