James Monroe Criss Sr., 74, of Wesley passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020.

Jim was born on April 26, 1945 in Grove City PA, he was the son of Ira and Iona Barker Criss.

Jim married Mary Ciesla on September 17, 1966. Together the couple had two sons, James Jr. and Jesse.

Jim was recently employed with Irwin Township for the past 4 years. Previously Jim had drove truck for over 40 years, 20 of them for Interstate Chemical. He was an active member of the Moraine Gun Club. He loved practicing bullseye shooting in his basement. He was an expert re-loader of the ammo he used for his shoots.

Jim was always busy, cutting firewood, doing yard work and taking care of everyday chores. He instilled this strong work ethic in his sons and grandchildren. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and their accomplishments. Jim loved the Lord and his family takes comfort that he is with his Lord and Savior.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years Mary Criss of Wesley, his two sons James M. Criss Jr and his wife Rhonda of Grove City and Jesse J. Criss and his wife Renee of Grove City. A sister Anita Criss of Kentucky. Jim’s grandchildren; Jared Criss, Haley Criss, Brandon Reynolds, Sydney Reynolds, Isaac Criss and Riley Criss.

Jim was welcomed into heaven by his parents.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is handling the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

