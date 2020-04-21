Knox Man Accused of Vandalism, Assault at Clarion County Jail Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who allegedly caused property damage at the Clarion County Jail on two separate occasions, and then also punched another inmate is due for a hearing in court today.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old William Ellsworth May Jr. is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred at the Clarion County Jail earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 7, Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, notified Chief Detective William Peck, of CNET, that an assault had occurred in the jail between inmate William May Jr. and another inmate.

According to the complaint, Sprankle said both inmates are in a secured block on lockdown and were out of the cell for their one hour of the day. He reported a group of inmates were taken from the block and were on the hour out in the outdoor recreation area, with all of the inmates handcuffed in front and their legs shackled. The inmates were then returned to the block, and May was the first to have his restraints removed.

The complaint states that immediately after his restraints were removed, May attacked another inmate who was still restrained, and punched him in the face with a closed fist, then continued to throw punches at the inmate.

The victim suffered swelling to the right side of his face and complained of pain in his jaw area. He was then taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment.

Chief Detective Peck viewed video footage of the incident.

The video shows May clearly punching the victim in the face, blindsiding him while he wasn’t paying attention, the complaint indicates.

May was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:30 a.m.

His bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary for this incident.

Other cases against May:

May is also scheduled to stand for hearings in front of Judge Schill, scheduled for the same date and time, on two additional cases related to vandalism at the Clarion County Jail.

In addition, court documents indicate May is scheduled for a criminal conference in the district attorney’s office on April 22 on charges related to the theft of an ATV from a residence in Ashland Township.

