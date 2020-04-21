 

Police Investigating Criminal Mischief in Jenks Township

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief the occurred in Jenks Township.

According to police, through investigation, it was discovered that on March 25 or March 26, between approximately 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., an unknown individual struck the passenger side door of a 1996 Buick Riviera that was parked at the Marienville Dollar General on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, April 20, 2020.


