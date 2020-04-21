Randy Michael Weckerly, 24, of Parker, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday (April 18th).

He was born in Kittanning on August 4, 1995. He was the son of Jason Weckerly who survives and DeAnn (Dave) Kinney Campbell who survives.

Randy attended ACV High School and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and riding ATVs. Randy had a love for animals especially seeing the Eagles when he was outside riding around. He also had a fondness for art and was an avid drawer. Of all the things he enjoyed doing, nothing compared to his love of his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with them the most. He will be deeply missed by his family.

In addition to his mother, father, and step-father, he is survived by his girlfriend Sierra Wolfe and daughter Braelynn Weckerly as well as one son. His two sisters: Tori Weckerly and Fiance’ Andrew Nugent of Rimersburg; and Brooke Weckerly of Bruin. Two brothers: Dominic Campbell of Sligo; and Zachary Weckerly of Bruin. His niece Taylor Drake of Rimersburg and his nephew Kadin Drake of Rimersburg. One aunt: Kelly (Larry) Fair. Three Uncles: Keith (Crystal) Weckerly, Dean (Kara) Kinney, Mike (Patty) Kinney. His paternal grandparents: Peggy and Samuel Weckerly, as well as his maternal grandparents: John and Wanda (Lynn) Kinney. Randy is also survived by his dog Nya.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and restrictions, all current events are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.