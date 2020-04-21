SPONSORED: Additional Take-Out Menu Choices, Daily School Lunches Available at The Allegheny Grille

 

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

allegheny grille summerFOXBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Grille has added some new options to their takeout menu!

Allegheny Grille is now offering rib eye steak, chicken Marsala, chicken Parmesan, fire grilled salmon, and haddock dinner. All meals include a potato and a vegetable.

new menu

The restaurant also has its famous coconut cream pie and white chocolate raspberry swirly pie. Whole pies are $25.00 each – every day.

allegheny grille mothers day

Swing by on Mother’s Day, May 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to pick up or have your ordered delivered (within 15 miles). The special menu includes: Stuffed chicken breast or roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetable, and coleslaw or cottage cheese. Each just $20.00. Orders need to be in by the close of business on May 6th.

In addition to the new menu items, Allegheny Grille is also introducing new hours: Sunday to Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. New additions to menu are being served from 4:00 p.m. to close.

Free Kid’s Meals from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Follow their Facebook page for daily meals.
The free kids menu for the week includes:

Tuesday: cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
Wednesday: chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
Thursday: spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
Friday: grilled cheese with fries and a side salad

Call ahead at 724-659-5701 to place your order!

Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.


