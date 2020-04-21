SPONSORED: It’s Wing Night at The Washington House!

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Washington House is offering a wing special on Tuesday evening!
They have over 10 flavors of wings to choose from.
Wing flavors:
- Barbecue
- Honey Mustard
- Butter Garlic
- Ranch
- Dry Ranch
- Buffalo Ranch
- Hot
- Mild
- Cajun Seasoned
- Seasoned Salt
- Sweet Vidala Onion
The full takeout menu is also available.
The Washington House, located along Route 208 in Downtown Fryburg, is open for takeout from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Call 814-354-2929 to order ahead.
