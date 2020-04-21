State Police Calls: Online Scam, Theft of Services, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Clarion Township

Police say a known 21-year-old Clarion woman purchased a dog off the internet on April 13 and got scammed by an unknown person.

Theft of Services in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft of electric incident at a location on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident took place between January 1, 2019, and February 24, 2020.

The victim is listed as a 23-year-old Strattanville man.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at a location on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township around 4:44 p.m. on April 13.

Police say an unknown individual(s) used an unknown object to damage a 55-year-old Strattanville man’s 2012 Ford F-100.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

