State Police Spring & Summer Youth Camps Canceled

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Camp-Cadet-2-1024x571HARRISBURG, Pa.  – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Monday the cancellation of upcoming youth camps, which had been scheduled throughout the spring and summer months, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp have deep roots in our department and are a source of pride for the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible every year,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. We look forward to resuming the programs in 2021.”

PSP volunteers coordinate dozens of youth camps and events each summer, including 27 weeklong sleepaway Camp Cadet programs, for children ages 12-15; a Commissioner’s Honor Camp, for outstanding teens selected from previous Camp Cadet attendees; State Police Youth Week, in partnership with the American Legion and National Guard; and 12 Sunny Day Camp programs, which are one-day events for children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families.

Cancellation of the 2020 Elmer Hafer American Legion State Police National Guard Youth Camp (State Police Youth Week) was announced by the American Legion earlier this month.

For more information on State Police Youth Week, visit pa-legion.com.

For more information on Sunny Day Camp, visit sunnydaycamp.org.

For more information on Camp Cadet and the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov


Local and National Sports News
