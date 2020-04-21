Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Hot Line Cooks

Clarion Bathware

The Allegheny Grille located in Foxburg, PA has immediate openings for Hot Line Cooks.

Interested individuals may apply online at https://www.alleghenygrille.com/employment or in person at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA.

For additional details check out our website www.alleghenygrille.com or Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheAlleghenyGrille/

Regional and OTR Drivers

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer retirement, health, and life insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8 am to 5 pm or submit an application via the link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download the application, you may also submit a resume with the application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

Full-Time Nursing Staff

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following position in our Clarion and Cranberry, PA location:

**Registered Dietitian**

We are seeking qualified applicants to provide the dialysis facility’s in-center and home patients/families with nutritional support to maximize the patient’s nutritional status and to improve patient outcomes.

The qualified applicant must be a registered dietitian with the Commissions on Dietetic Registration. Must have a least one year of clinical nutrition experience. Previous experience in nutrition associated with the

ESRD patient preferred. Current licensure is required. The Registered Dietitian is responsible for maintaining registration and continuing education hours as specified by the American Dietetics Association.

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN Clinic Manager

Fax: 978-232-4054

Email: jhannold@americanrenal.com

DFWP/ EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence. www.americanrenal.com

Home Health Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a part-time Home Health Aide.

This individual will provide personal care to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Flexible Schedule: Primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM; Rotating Evenings/Weekends/Holidays

Reliable Transportation a must; traveling to patient homes required

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

County Caseworker 3

Clarion County

Clarion County is now looking to hire a County Caseworker 3 (Local Government) for the Clarion County Children and Youth Services department.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.

SALARY: $29,972.80 – $32,277.42 Annually

JOB TYPE: Civil Service Permanent Full-Time

WORKSITE ADDRESS: 214 SOUTH 7TH AVENUE, Clarion, PA 16214

CONTACT NAME: TIM COCHRAN

CONTACT PHONE: 814-226-4000 – EXT 2812

CONTACT EMAIL: tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us

CLICK LINK TO APPLY: ONLINE APPLICATION OR http://www.employment.pa.gov

CLARION COUNTY WEBSITE: www.co.clarion.pa.us

THE POSITION:

This position is to provide an array of complex services to ensure that Clarion County Children and Youth meets the quality service delivery standards as established by the Federal Child and Family Services Review for both intake and ongoing, placement, adoption, independent living, and family foster homes.

IMPORTANT: YOU MUST APPLY TO THIS VACANCY POSTING, MEET ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, COMPLETE THE SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTIONS AND RECEIVE A SCORE. YOUR SCORE IS ONLY VALID FOR THIS SPECIFIC VACANCY. ONCE THIS POSITION IS FILLED, YOUR SCORE IS NO LONGER VALID.

Full-time employment

Work Hours: 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Monday through Friday; 1 hour lunch period

DESCRIPTION OF WORK:

This position is to provide an array of complex services required by the state and agency to ensure that Clarion County has sufficient homes to meet the needs of the children requiring placement in foster care homes, that the homes approved to provide foster family services meet statutes and regulations – Federal – State and County, and that the families providing those services have the necessary training and support to meet the needs of the children placed in their home.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE, TRAINING & ELIGIBILITY:

Qualifications:

Pennsylvania residency currently waived for this title

for this title Minimum Experience and Training Requirements: Two years of experience as a County Caseworker 2; OR A bachelor’s degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; OR Any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Two years of experience as a County Caseworker 2; A bachelor’s degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; Any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences. Based on your answers to the supplemental application questions regarding education, you may be instructed to upload a copy of your college transcripts to your application. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable.

Must be able to perform essential job functions.

Legal Requirements:

This position falls under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. Under the Law, a conditional offer of employment will require submission and approval of satisfactory criminal history reports, including but not limited to, PA State Police, Child Abuse history clearance, and FBI clearance

Veterans: Pennsylvania law (51 Pa. C.S. §7103) provides employment preference for qualified veterans for appointment to many state and local government jobs. To learn more about employment preferences for veterans, go to www.employment.pa.gov/Additional%20Info/Pages/default.aspx and click the Veterans’ Preference tab or contact us at ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov.



Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS): 711 (hearing and speech disabilities or other individuals)



The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.

General Laborer

Local contractor

Local contractor, seeking full-time general laborer.

Job Description:

Individual should have basic knowledge and experience with general residential construction and renovation.

Must be able to problem solve and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

Must be able to understand and carry out verbal and/or written directions while paying attention to detail.

Must be proficient with operation of basic hand and power tools as well as other equipment.

Must have working measurement knowledge down to 1/16 of an inch.

Individual must be driven and self-motivated with a positive work ethic to learn and grow.

Hourly wage based on knowledge and experience.

Looking to fill position ASAP.

Interested individuals can call 814.223.9439.

Ask for Corey.

Automotive Painter

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody in Lucinda, Pa., is looking for an automotive painter.

Professional experience is required.

Pay is based on experience and skill level. Benefits are available.

Gatesmans are looking for a hard working individual who is passionate about his/or her work and cares about giving the best possible service to the customer.

Work for a collision repair shop that has been family owned and operated for over 60 years.

Gatesmans look forward to hearing from you!

Apply by e-mail at info@gatesmanautobody.com, or preferably, in person.

Full and Part-Time Positions Available at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is hiring Full and Part-time Hot line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Salad Line, Dishwashers, Buspersons, Servers, Expeditors, and Hostesses.

Open interviews will be held from 5pm to 7pm on March 20th and 25th in the Allegheny Grille Banquet Room.

Licensed Practical Nurses

PrimeCare Medical, Inc

PrimeCare Medical, Inc., is in search of Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN’s) to staff a facility in Emlenton.

LPNS’s will provide medical care to adolescents 13 to 21 years old.

This correctional facility has less than 100 beds.

If you are interested in changing lives in your community please call 1-800-245-727 ext. 1139 or visit Indeed.com to apply.

Now is the time to join the exciting and challenging world of correctional healthcare!

Servers

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s)

The Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is seeking servers.

Requirements:

Must be friendly and have the ability to deliver excellent customer service.

Must be available evenings and weekends.

Apply in person at the restaurant.

The Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828.

Full-Time Chef

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s)

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is currently seeking a full-time chef.

Competitive Pay

Benefits

Apply in person at the restaurant

*Please no phone calls.

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828

Full-Time Chef

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil is currently seeking a full-time chef.

Competitive Pay

Benefits

Apply in person at the restaurant

*Please no phone calls.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Production Worker

RenovEx, Inc

RenovEx, Inc, in Barkeyville, PA is seeking seasonal production workers for their propane grill cylinder plant.

Night, evening, and weekend shifts are available.

Competitive wage starts at $14 hour plus incentive.

Workers are responsible for operating equipment in a production facility and preparing propane grill cylinders for distribution.

Duties include:

Operating machinery to assist on the production process.

Inspecting finished propane cylinders for defects to ensure quality.

Communicating effectively with coworkers to ensure efficient production and deadlines are met.

Moving grill cylinder as required.

Must be 18 years or older and must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Please apply on indeed.com or email Nate: nbeggs@gossgas.com

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.