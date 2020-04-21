William McCready Parker III, 78, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania passed peacefully April 14, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.

He was born on December 2, 1941 to William McCready Parker Jr. and Betty (Rynd) Parker in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Bill proudly served in the United States Army Reserve.

As a native and proud resident of Oil City, Bill started the annual Oil Heritage Week Festival, now known as Oil Heritage Days, with his wife Kathleen (Kay). Bill and Kay were honored as Citizens of the Year for their many contributions and activism within the community.

Bill purchased Printz’s clothing stores in Oil City and Franklin in the mid 1970’s where he enjoyed success as a businessman for many years. Bill was very active in the Republican party. He was a member of the local Lion’s club, the Oil City Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club, and belonged to the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City. Bill was a diehard Steelers fan, and loved attending games at Heinz Field with his daughter, Anne.

Bill and Kay eventually moved to the Harrisburg area where Bill was employed as a victim’s advocate, with the Bureau of Victim’s Services, and was deployed to Shanksville, PA, as part of the crisis response team on 9/11. Bill met with the family members of the heroes who perished on Flight 93 to offer guidance and counseling. This was much more than just a job to Bill as it was very gratifying to him to help others. Bill was a very kind and caring man with a wicked sense of humor, and he left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathleen C. Parker, with whom he spent 42 years of marriage.

He is survived by his daughter Anne C. Parker, of Mechanicsburg, sister Elizabeth (Parker) Quigley, and husband Keith Quigley, of Elliottsburg, a feline grandson Bogart, nephews Bruce Quigley, Ben Quigley, and Bill Quigley, numerous grandnephews, one grandniece, and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, American Kidney Fund, or Christian Companion Senior Care.

A memorial service will be held in Oil City at a later date.

The Musselman Funeral Home is Honored to Serve The Parker Family. 324 Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043.

